Four Kidnap Victims Rescued In Enugu After Gun Duel

Four persons, including two females, abducted on 23/06/2023 on their way to Obollo-Afor, Enugu State, from Ankpa, Kogi State, have been rescued, the Enugu State Police Command said Monday.

They were rescued in a forest at Aishi-Ette in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu State after a gun duel with the police operatives of Igboeze North Division, our correspondent gathered.

Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s public relations officer, said the operation was carried out ‘with active assistance from Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch Groups’.

The statement read, “The kidnappers, most of whom escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, abandoned the victims due to the superior firepower of the operatives.

“However, one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound in his left thigh during the duel, but was moved to the hospital. He is responding to treatment and in stable condition; while others and all the operatives returned unscathed.”

Rescued Victims

THE WHISTLER reports that the victims were kidnapped at Umuopu village, along Ette/Ogugu road on 23/06/2023 at about 9.30pm. Police sources added that the hoodlums demanded ransom of N10,000,000.00 for the release of each of them.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has commended the team for acting on the strategies devised and adhering to his earlier order on the massive deployment of personnel and operational resources to contain criminal cases of abduction/kidnapping in the state.

He further charged them and all the operatives of the command to remain focused and sustain the onslaught against criminal elements, reiterating that the police would never rest on their oars until the state was rid of criminals and their activities.

He urged members of the public, especially owners of medical facilities, to report anyone sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station for necessary action.