BET: Burna Boy Wins ‘Best International Act’ As Tems Bags ‘Best Collaboration’ Award

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Multiple award-winning singer, Burna Boy, shone at the 2023 BET Awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles, where he secured the prestigious “Best International Act” award for the fourth time while singer Tems won “Best Collaboration” for her collaborative effort on American rapper, Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which also features Canadian rapper, Drake.

Advertisement

Burna Boy beat contenders like Aya Nakamura, Ella Mai, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ayra Starr.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner whose real name is Damini Ogulu, solidified his position as the most decorated recipient in the “Best International Act” category at the BET Awards, having previously won it three years in a row (2019, 2020, and 2021).

Notably, since the category’s inception in 2018, Nigerian artists have exclusively claimed the award, with Davido as the inaugural winner and Tems triumphing last year.

In another category, Nigerian singer Asake was nominated for the “Best New International” award but narrowly missed out to Cameroonian star Libianca in the final verdict, with Tems losing two of her three nominations.

The 2023 BET Awards held in Los Angeles and showcased an impressive display of talent and recognition for artists from around the world and has continued to serve as a platform that celebrates the diversity, innovation, and global reach of music.

Advertisement

As the music industry evolves, Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, and many others continue to push boundaries, redefine genres, and captivate audiences worldwide.