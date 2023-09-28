Free Dog Vaccination Launched In Enugu To Mark World Rabies Day

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dog owners have been urged to ensure that their dogs are vaccinated to avoid the deadly dangers of rabies.

The head of department, Veterinary Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr Ukamaka Eze, stated this in Enugu in commemoration of this year’s World Rabies Day.

Eze said resorting to herbalists when dogs ‘bite somebody is dangerous because rabies invade human immunity, and begin to react when the virus gets to human brains’.

According to her, “Dog owners should vaccinate their dogs. Rabies begin to manifest many months after the virus enters human brains. We want rabies to be a thing of the past in Nigeria. Chad and Tanzania have achieved over 70 per cent anti-rabies vaccination, while Nigeria is still far behind.

“When this virus begins to manifest, which is always too late, the victim could be said to be possessed by evil spirits. In case of dog bites, go to hospitals for immediate vaccination.

“The vaccine will be administered to equip the victim with antibodies to fight the virus when it wants to invade human immunity. If it begins to manifest, there is usually little one can do.”

Dr John Elo, chairman, World Rabies Day Committee in the state, said the committee was embarking on sensitising the populace on the dangers of rabies, and the need to vaccinate dogs.

He said, “Stray dogs should be killed because no one knows what it carries. As part of the celebration, we have declared free vaccinations for dogs. Just take your dogs to accredited vets, and get them vaccinated.

“We also advise that dog owners report their dogs to experts when they begin to behave in strange ways. The theme of the celebration is ‘All for 1’, because we want to win the war collectively.”

World Rabies Day is held on 28 September every year to raise awareness on dangers of rabies and the need to eradicate the virus through vaccination.

Aside dogs, foxes, bats and skunks are carriers of the virus, and it can be transmitted to humans through biting.