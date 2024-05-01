Sixteen Burnt Beyond Recognition In Enugu Road Mishap

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Sixteen passengers were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal road accident that occurred along Enugu-Egwegbe-Nsukka road in Enugu State.

The accident occurred Tuesday around 5:20pm, and involved an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA, with the inscription “Masha Allah”.

The accident was attributed to high speed and loss of control, forcing the vehicle to plunge into the fence of Maduka University.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.

He said, “A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames burning beyond recognition. The sixteen deceased individuals were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead.

“However, two other passengers were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the vehicle, loaded with edible vegetables, other food items, and the luggage of the passengers, was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu axis of the road.

The PPRO said, “The actual point of take-off and final destination of the vehicle have not been ascertained. Nonetheless, the items have been recovered by the Igbo-Etiti Police Division.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, in company of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, visited the scene, and described the accident and the carnage therein as sad.

He commiserated with the yet-to-be-traced family members, friends, and associates of the deceased, and called on individuals that can help in identifying the victims or with information to trace the family members of the deceased to come forward with such information.