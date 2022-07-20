Gov Ikpeazu Sets Up Taskforce To Restore Abiapoly Accreditation

The Abia State government has announced the immediate dissolution and suspension of the council and management of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, withdrew the accreditation of the institution.

The government in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, on Wednesday said the decision of the NBTE against the institution was very embarrassing and capable of destabilizing the peace and harmony existing in the state.

The government has approved the constitution of a taskforce to restore the accreditation of the institution within 30 days.

The statement read in parts:

“Following the recent action of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) against Abia State Polytechnic Aba, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D, appeals to our dear students of Abiapoly and other well meaning Abians to remain calm.

“Government views the decision of NBTE against the institution as very embarrassing and capable of destablizing the current peace and harmony existing in the state, as the fate of the students of the institution appears to be jeopardized by the said action.

“It must be placed on record that academic activities have been ongoing in the institution without interruptions; the teachers and staff of Abiapoly were not on strike and have remained committed to their duties.

“As part of the measure to reposition the institution, Government hereby announces the immediate dissolution and suspension of the council and management of the institution respectively.

“In line with the foregoing, Government has approved the constitution of a taskforce to restore the accreditation of Abiapoly within 30days.

Membership of the taskforce include;

1) Prof. Ikechi Mgboji -Chairman.

2) Dr. John Nwadioha – member

3) Hon. Jude Udeachara- member.

4) Rev.Fr. Kelechi Anyanwu Ph.D- member.

5) Mrs Love Ezema, mni- Member.

6) Mr Stanley Nwankpa (SUG) President of Abiapoly- member”.

Recall that the NBTE on Tuesday withdrew the accreditation of polytechnic for failing to pay staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months.

NBTE in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Fatima Abubakar, said the accreditation was withdrawn because the polytechnic had not shown any commitment to offset the arrears and ensure regular payment of salaries.