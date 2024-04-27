We Will Transform Abia Poly Into World Class Institution, Newly Appointed Rector, Okoro Vows

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Dr. Christopher Okoro has vowed that his administration would transform the institution to a world class standard.

Dr. Okoro stated this while delivering his speech at the 30th matriculation ceremony of new students in Aba, Abia State on Friday.

The Rector while congratulating the students said the event is a unique one for him as a person because it is the first he is performing as the new leader of the institution.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of a Rector and promised to give his best.

He said: “Today’s event is significant for me particularly because it is the first major ceremonial function I am performing as Rector of this Institution. This being the reason I hold the roughly three thousand matriculating Students of this batch in very high esteem; because they are, so to speak, the first set I am ‘birthing’ as Chief Executive Officer of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

“This event presents me with another auspicious platform to express my deep gratitude to the Visitor of this Institution, His Excellency, Dr. Alex ChiomaOtti, OFR Executive Governor of Abia State for the faith, trust and confidence he reposed on me by my appointment as Rector.

“This action of His Excellency will always challenge me to give my best to the recalibration and re-engineering of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. I am, of course, further motivated and energized by His Excellency’s incomparable commitment to the repositioning, reformation and strategic development of this Institution into a world-class Centre of Excellence in Technological Education.

“Your Excellency, Sir, as instruments in the realization of your dream Abia State Polytechnic,Aba and Abia State at large.We pledge to always do our best to keep the fire of our little corners aglow.”

He urged the new students to give their best to studies and also shun vices that will derail them from achieving their academic goals

“To our new Students, I want to warmly welcome you to this great Community of academic excellence. As you commence your journey in higher education here, I enjoin you to give your best to your studies. Your major objective should be to invest comprehensively in your academic life, and this is by no means impossible or too difficult, if you put your mind to it.

“Please avoid unnecessary distractions. Attend your lectures, read your books, write your tests, assignments and examinations. Stay away from all forms of criminality and indiscipline. Do all you have to do and leave the rest to God.

“On our own part, as Management and as Staff, we are here to make sure you receive the best in teaching and learning, and of course, to protect you as children and wards placed under our care.

“As your Rector, I run an open-door policy; do not hesitate to come to me if you are unduly worried by any aspect of your stay here. Alternatively, please feel free to meet any of my officers for guidiance.

“One assurance I want to give everybody here today including our new Students, their Parents/Guardians, all other stakeholders, and, in fact, the general public) is that Abia State Polytechnic, especially in this new dispensation, is immensely equipped to deliver on our mandate of raising core professionals in the various areas of our disciplinary interests,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu commended the staff and management of the Polytechnic on the job well done so far and tasked them to join the present government of Abia State in its vision to transform the state to an enviable height.

“I encourage the staff and management of this institution to join in the current ideology of the government of Dr. Alex Otti.

“This is government that want to change the narrative of governance and want to make Abia State the pride of the nation.

“We should all join in the process which involves putting in our efforts, focusing on the results and shielding premodial personal interest that distracts from the big common goal and we can see that they are taking the steps in the right direction,” he added