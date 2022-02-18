Gov Ortom In Love With Buhari – Press Secretary

The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, does not hate President Muhammadu Buhari, says Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary Gov Ortom.

According to Ikyur, Ortom’s statements on the state of the nation should not be misconstrued for demeaning the office of the president.

THE WHISTLER reports that Gov Ortom has been vocal against the leadership style of President Buhari, especially his silence over the killings by suspected Fulani militias in Benue State and other parts of the country.

Ikyur told newsmen in Abuja that, “I want to reiterate that my principal, Governor Samuel Ortom, doesn’t hate President Buhari.

“His comments on the state of the nation and the leadership style of the president do not mean he hates him. No sane person will keep mum while his people are being killed on a daily basis.

“I am sure you are aware of the killings that have been going on in Logo, Guma, Agatu and other parts of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen.

“Do you expect the governor to keep quiet? He will continue to speak and stand for his people.”

Asked If his principal is eyeing the Benue North West Senatorial seat, Ikyur said, “Governor Ortom is aware of the clamour in many quarters on him to contest for Senate in 2023, but in his usual character, he is still consulting with God and will make his intention known in due course.”