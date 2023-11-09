GUBER ELECTION: ‘We’re Aware Of Plans By Thugs To Disguise In Our Gear To Orchestrate Havoc’ – Military

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said that it has uncovered plans by political thugs to appear in military apparel to disrupt the forthcoming election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

The information was revealed in a statement signed by its Director Defence Media Operations, Major General, Edward Buba.

The statement revealed that the criminals have orchestrated plans to incite havoc in some areas of the election states, noting it would not fold its hands to watch the image of the military being dragged.

“Our message to such a group is that there will be injurious consequences for such an action,” the military said.

The statement, however, added that the military has deployed adequate human and technical resources to create a safe environment for voters to peacefully come out and cast their votes.

Earlier on Thursday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of election in Kogi State, Ahmed Sani, revealed that all operatives deployed across the 21 local government areas in the state will be given tags for easy identification.

He further noted, “Let me state categorically here that any person or group who intend to cause violence or problem before, during or after the election should have a rethink. Anyone caught will be dealt with without fear or favour”.