I Will Work To Secure Your Victory, Jonathan Assures Governor Diri

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Thursday, called on the people of Otuoke and the generality of Ogbia local government area of the state to massively vote for Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Jonathan, who served as Bayelsa Governor before becoming Nigeria’s President, said Governor Diri had done a lot for Otuoke people, and deserved to win the election to continue with his good work.

He stated this when Governor Diri and his campaign team visited Otuoke to round off his campaign ahead if the Nov 11 D-Day.

Jonathan said, “First of all, I join my community to welcome you to Otuoke, and thank the Otuoke community for giving the governor and his team this warm reception.

“I want to thank you, Your Excellency, for your actions so far and with what you have done, we are sure that you will always carry your people along and so we are going to reciprocate the gesture. We will all work together to make sure that we reciprocate, and we will do our best to ensure that you do your eight years in office.”

Diri earlier thanked former President for his support, and assured the people of Otuoke and the entire Ogbia LGA for resolving to support his re-election come November 11.

He commended them for appreciating the developmental strides in the area, and promised to do more for the betterment of the people of the state if elected.

In his words, “On behalf of myself, the DG of the campaigns and the entire team, I thank you Sir, and our mother, Mama Peace, for this unprecedented reception and acceptance.

“Your Excellency Sir, most of us are your products and you have successfully produced two governors, as myself and the immediate past governor served under you in various capacities. I thank you for always being a father, leader and adviser. Thank you for your belief in me.”