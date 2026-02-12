HAI Hails Tonlagha As Patriot, Champion Of Economic Stability

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A pro-good governance group, the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), has saluted philanthropist and businessman Mr Matthew Tonlagha on his 50th birthday.

The group hailed Tonlagha as a patriot, community builder, and visionary entrepreneur.

In a statement by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, the civil society organisation described Tonlagha’s life journey as inspiring and remarkable, from overcoming a serious health challenge early in life to building notable businesses and lifting thousands out of poverty through sustained philanthropic interventions.

“His leadership style, rooted in fairness, inclusion, and responsibility, has guided and elevated communities, enterprises, and national institutions toward stability and growth,” the statement said.

“Through MATON Engineering Nigeria Limited, Tonlagha built a thriving indigenous enterprise that has not only achieved commercial success but has also created thousands of jobs and nurtured local talent.”

HAI noted that as Vice Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Tonlagha has strengthened his national legacy. His contributions to curbing oil theft, restoring crude production, and helping recover billions in national revenue represent critical interventions that have stabilised the country’s economy, the group said.

The group emphasised that Tonlagha’s philanthropy reflects deep community values. According to HAI, he has awarded scholarships to hundreds of students, empowered widows across the Niger Delta, created vocational training opportunities for thousands of youths, and supported feeding programmes for vulnerable populations.

HAI also commended Tonlagha as a patriot and ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The HAI celebrates this true Nigerian leader and patriot, a committed ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who continues to work tirelessly to safeguard critical national assets and ensure optimal oil production,” the statement added.

“Tonlagha’s patriotism is unalloyed. It is evident in his recent decision to engage the American lobbying firm, Valcour, to interface with U.S. media, the administration of President Donald Trump, and the U.S. Congress in order to strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Nigeria.

“For an individual to commit the sum of $750,000 over six months in pursuit of national interest, rather than personal gain, demonstrates rare patriotism deserving of commendation.

“The HAI celebrates him and applauds his unwavering love for Nigeria, urging him to continue demonstrating exemplary leadership and commitment to national development.”