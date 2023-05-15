Hilda Baci: 11 Nigerians Who Hold World Records

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Monday, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Baci broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set the Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

The new record holder started cooking on the 11th of May and she intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record which will be completed by 4:00 pm on May 15, 2023.

Guinness World Records is a British reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Individuals or groups must submit proof to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process to qualify for a world record listing.

In addition to Hilda, here is the list of ten other Nigerians who have set individual World Records, the list only includes certified holders of the ‘Guinness World Record.’

Chinonso Eche

Chinonso Eche holds four world records including the record for the most consecutive football (soccer) touches while balancing a football on the head in one minute, fastest time to 1000 football (soccer ball) touches while balancing a ball on the head, most football headers in a prone position in one minute, and most football (soccer ball) headers in a prone position in one minute.

Chinonso, nicknamed “Amazing Kid Eche,” was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria bagged his first world record in 2019.

Gbenga Ezekiel

Gbenga Ezekiel was 16 years when he broke the record for the most skips in one minute on one leg on October 31, 2022.

Ezekiel was a senior secondary school student at Ijapo High School in Akure when he entered the Guinness World Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg.

With 265 skips, Ezekiel successfully broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous Guinness World Record of 262 skips in a minute.

Tuedon Morgan

Tuedon Morgan, a Nigerian ultramarathon runner, completed over 73 marathons and has competed in 2 ultramarathons

She holds the record for the fastest time to complete a half marathon on each continent and the North Pole Marathon (female) in 62 days 12 hours, 58 minutes, and 49 seconds. She started from 8 February 2015 to 12 April 2015.

Morgan completed, in the order, Carlton Classic Half Marathon (Australia) 2.09.44, Abu Dhabi Striders Half Marathon (Asia) 2.12.58, Torcy International Half Marathon (Europe) 2.14.37, The Carthage Race Half Marathon (Africa) 2.50.57, Lincoln’s Birthday Half Marathon (North America) 2.26.36, Southern Cross Half Marathon (South America) 2.25.52, Penguin Half Marathon (Antarctica) 2.58.08 and North Pole Marathon (North Pole) 10.30.49.

Haruna Abdulazeez

Kano State-born Haruna Abdulazeez achieved the Longest time controlling a tennis ball with a racket frame in 2 hours and 15 minutes on 16 September 2021.

78-year-old Abdulazeez also made the Guinness Book of Records for the most American football touches with the feet in one minute. He set these records in Kano, Nigeria

David Omueya Dafinone

David Omueya Dafinone, a Nigerian accountant and politician, was a senator for Bendel South during the Nigerian Second Republic.

He was a member of the National Party of Nigeria but worked on various fact-finding committees during the military administration of Yakubu Gowon.

Three sons and two daughters of Senator David Omueya and Cynthia Esella Dafinone of Lagos, Nigeria, all qualified as members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales between 1986 and 1999.

Their father had also become a member of the same institution in 1963. Igho Omueya Dafinone, Ede Omueya Dafinone and Duvie Omueya Dafinone are currently working within the firm of D O Dafinone Co. Chartered Accountants in Lagos. Daphne Omueya Dafinone and Joy Ufuoma Dafinone live in London.

Goodness Nwachukwu

Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu a Nigerian athlete who plays discus, she broke the World Record after achieving the Farthest discus throw by a female para-athlete in the F42 classification.

She won the gold medal in the Women’s Discus F42 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK on August 2022, setting a new world record for the discipline of 36.56m (119 feet).

Nwachukwu secured Nigeria’s fourth gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham breaking the world record twice before claiming the top prize.

Bose Omolayo

Bose Omolayo, is a Nigerian powerlifter. She won the gold medal in the women’s 79 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

On December 2, 2021, she won the gold medal in her event at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia making her the record holder for the heaviest para powerlifting by a female in the -79 kg category.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo

Folashade Alice Oluwafemiayo is a Nigerian Paralympian athlete, who holds the record for the heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category.

Oluwafemiayo achieved the feat at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, on 3 December 2021.

The mother of one also improved the world record four times in 2021.

Stephen Keshi

Stephen Keshi (1961-2016) holds the record for the youngest person to win the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach

At age 33, he was captain of the Nigeria national team when he won the tournament as a player in 1994, beating Zambia 2-1 in the final. As a manager, Keshi lead his team to glory after a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in the final in 2013.

He was 52 years old and 10 days when he won the tournament as head coach of Nigeria at the FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During his playing career, Keshi played as a defender and earned 60 caps for the Nigeria national team, making him the nation’s second-most capped player at the time of his retirement.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Fela Anikulapo Kuti (1938-1997) was a Nigerian music legend bandleader, composer, political activist, and Pan-Africanist.

He is regarded as the pioneer of Afrobeat, a Nigerian music genre that combines West African music with American funk and jazz.

He set the record for the Most studio album recordings released in 1992.

Fela recorded 46 albums as a solo artist over the course of a solo career spanning 23 years. The first solo album was recorded in 1969 and the last in 1992.

