HYPREP, WHO Launch Human Biomonitoring Study In Ogoniland

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a major step toward addressing the lingering health consequences of oil pollution in the Niger Delta, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), in partnership with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has commenced a comprehensive human biomonitoring study across Ogoni communities.

The initiative fulfills a key recommendation of the 2011 environmental assessment by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which called for a detailed health impact study to determine the long-term effects of hydrocarbon contamination on residents.

The research team, supported by academics from Rivers State University, began stakeholder engagements this week with traditional rulers in Tai and Gokana Local Government Areas, seeking community cooperation ahead of fieldwork.

Unlike previous interventions that focused on soil and water remediation, the new phase centers on the human body.

Researchers will collect samples from volunteer residents to measure levels of toxic hydrocarbons, including benzene, in blood and tissues, with the aim of establishing links between prolonged exposure and rising cases of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

Advertisement

Welcoming the delegation at his palace, the Gbenemene of Tai Kingdom, His Royal Highness Samuel L.A. Nnee, pledged full support for the study, describing the palace as “an extension of HYPREP.”

He said while environmental cleanup and livelihood programmes have recorded progress, the internal health impact of pollution remains a pressing concern.

“We are talking about the health of our people. The body is like a car; it needs maintenance. If you don’t maintain it well, the spirit will leave,” the monarch said, assuring the team of unhindered access to communities in Tai.

In Gokana, the team was received on behalf of King Festus Babari Paago-Bagia by Mene Stephen Kobani, Paramount Ruler of Goi Community, one of the areas most affected by oil spills.

Kobani recalled periods when benzene levels in the air were reportedly so high that breathing became difficult during the heat of the day.

Advertisement

“For years, we have suffered different sicknesses without knowing the exact cause. We only assumed it was oil pollution. Now, we will hear the truth,” he said, expressing willingness to volunteer for the study if necessary.

Also, members of the Gokana Divisional Council of Chiefs described the research as timely, noting that many youths involved in artisanal refining had been exposed to toxic fumes over the years.

They assured the visiting scientists of security and logistical support and emphasized the need to clarify at community level that the team consists of researchers, not contractors.

Addressing the councils, HYPREP’s Director of Technical Services, Damian Paul Agui, explained that the study is strictly research-based and forms part of UNEP’s recommendations for holistic remediation of Ogoniland.

“They are not coming to execute contracts; they are coming to carry out a scientific study,” Agui said, adding that partnering with IARC ensures global best practices and credibility.

Community leaders expressed optimism that the findings would not only reveal the true health status of Ogoni residents but also pave the way for targeted medical interventions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with environmental remediation ongoing, the biomonitoring project marks a new chapter in Ogoniland’s quest for environmental restoration — shifting the focus from polluted land and water to the long-term impact on human lives.