Marco Rubio’s Munich Speech: A Call To Re-Colonize Africa?

Colonialism is the policy or practice of acquiring full or partial political control over another country, occupying it with settlers and exploiting it economically.

In other words, it is when a powerful country takes over the control of another country or region – often by sending its own people to settle there – to exploit its resources (like gold, labor, or land, crude oil, uranium, diamond) and its people for the benefit of the Colonial Master.

This includes the example of France “Policy of Assimilation” by imposing its own culture, secular value, language, and government in the process of colonisation.

It is simply a system of political and economic domination where one country establishes control over a dependent territory and, usually, with absolute impunity.

Suffice it to say, it is the Transatlantic Slave Trade in the mid 15th Century that gives a breathing space which triggered off the ‘Policy of Coloniization’ across the continent of Africa – a shameful and most degrading of human value in the history of mankind. Emphatically, it is the balkanization and bastardization of the social system and value of what has firmly been established – via archeological findings – as the ‘Cradle of Human Race’.

Africa is the richest continent in terms of mineral resources, a fact scientifically proven by archeologists and anthropologists.

As profoundly confirmed by Marco Rubio’s Speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, America is leading a new World Order to checkmate the Eastern blocs – Russia and China – to control both the political and economic power of the world’s richest continent, Africa.

The declining influence of the West – America and Western European countries like Germany, France, Great Britain and Spain – in the control of both economic and political powers of Africa has opened up a new frontier for Russia and China to gain control over the mineral resources of Africa.

Could the intense competition between Western and Eastern powers to secure Africa’s mineral resources escalate into a proxy war, potentially sparking a global conflict that would ultimately lead to a redistribution of the world’s resources, particularly in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia?

This is similar to what happened at the end of the Second World War in 1945. It is on record that the five Permanent Members of Security Council – the defunct Soviet Union (now Russia), United States Of America, Great Britain, France and China – allocated great powers to themselves to subjugate and control other territories with absolute impunity.

Today, under US President Donald J. Trump, we are seeing a shift in America Foreign Policy to a more-aggressive form of conquest as witnessed in the recent invasion of a sovereign country, Venezuela where a sitting President, Nichola’s Maduro Guerra was captured.

Also, the non-commital body language of America in the war against the indigent or vulnerable people (Palestine) of the Gaza Strip where thousands of people have been killed, including children and women, and with millions having been displaced from their ancestral homes may be seen as another conquest by the greatest American ally, Israel in modern history.

It is not hypocritical to say there is no upholding of United Nations, Human Rights Charter of 1947 in all of these shenanigans that the world is seeing at the Gaza Strip today. Moreover, it is not ironical to say this is another classic example of “genocide” that we are currently experiencing in Nigeria.

To say the coming of United States of America to fight against terrorists and their sponsors in Nigeria is a mixed blessing is to say the least. “Say it to the marines” that America will play a “dumb and foolish politics” by not using the great opportunity to set its foots in Nigeria to consolidate her national interest, vis a vis economic interest in the Sahel Region.

Before now, United States’ request made by AFRICOM to build a strong military base in Nigeria to protect their national interest was denied by former President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua (of blessed memory : 2007 – 2010).

However, it is a different political chess game under the current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the urgent need to seek for foreign power to help in fighting against bandits and terrorists to maintain political stability and desperately ensure he stays put in power beyond 2027 cannot be overemphasized.

The question is : “Will today’s collaboration between Nigeria Government and United States Government to fight against terrorists and bandits not be a complicit arrangement to facilitate the building of a United States military base in Nigeria?”

Time will tell, as this will demonstrate one fact : whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands for a true ‘Nationhood’ or not – an acid test indeed!

Undoubtedly, the current security challenges in Nigeria present a great opportunity for America to reposition her military operations in the Sahel Region, particularly Nigeria, being the “Giant of Africa” and the leading economic bloc in the Sub-Sahara Africa to clandestinely protect her national interests and bring to fruition her “Recolonisation Agenda” as explicitly stated in Marco Rubio’s Speech in Munich, Germany.

Time will tell.

In the final analysis, to what end, in the 21st Century of industrial revolution and digital age will the recolonisation of Africa continue; unless Nigeria, the “Giant of Africa”, takes her rightful position in the comity of nations and acts as a buffer zone to push back all of these undue advantages of both the Western blocs (like Great Britain and America) and Eastern blocs (China and Russia) over the vast minerals resources in Africa to the detriment of the masses in Africa, a continent that is ravaging in abject poverty, and which entity is crisis-ridden at the behest of poor Leadership?

Once again : Time Will Tell.

David Adeyinka Adenekan is the Editor of ‘Shekinah International Magazine’ and a Media Consultant. He is also the Secretary of Afenifere Diaspora, USA. He writes from Chicago, Illinois.

