I Want To Marry Tall Girl, Says 29-Year-Old Height Challenged Man

Popoola Babatunde is 29 years old but stands at 3.5 feet! When standing beside anyone of average height, his head will barely reach below the hips.

This physical condition has limited his ability to do things normal human beings do, but he doesn’t see it as a handicap.

Babatunde, who is a university graduate, told THE WHISTLER in an interview that some simple house chores can be challenging for him. “The challenges I face are basically house chores, like drying clothes, turning on the fan, changing light switches among others,” he said.

He however has no problems getting his cloth sizes in the market as he wears children’s clothes.

“But the only problem I have is that the clothes are costly. Some of my shoes are being made directly from my shoe makers.”

Because of his size and height, he was subjected to bullying as a child. “People used to call me all sorts of names like short man, short boy, and I normally get angry,” he revealed.

But as he grew up, he became less bothered by those who call him names, and it made him more popular with people.

Babatunde said his height and attitude to people have made him popular and attractive to many people who come across him, especially ladies.

He said ladies love him and no girl has ever turned down his proposal for friendship.

“I’ve been keeping girlfriends since my university days. I’ve never approached a girl and asked her out and she turned me down, it has never happened.

“In most cases they (girls) are the ones approaching me,” he said.

Amazing Hobbies

Although Babatunde is yet to get a job since concluding his national youth service last year, he enjoys luxury hobbies such as driving fast cars, riding bikes, especially rubber bikes, and playing football.

“Nobody taught me how to drive, it was just self-confidence and all that. I normally pull the seat front and focus,” he said, with a smile.

The height-challenged man also loves acting, and has acted in a movie.

“I like to act, I’m a content creator. I’m into movies and have acted in one Nigerian movie titled ‘Show Me Love’.

It was acted in Delta state, Asaba, with the likes of Lord Frank, Prince Ugo and others. So, I have this passion for acting and I act with passion,” he stated.

Babatunde’s mother is from Niger State while his father is from Oyo State. But neither of his parents are short.

“My mum told me that it was my great grandfather that I resembled, that I’m even taller than him.

“I don’t have any of my siblings like me. All of them are taller than me,” he said.

But he hopes to one day get married to a tall lady.

“I love picking tall girls because I always have this mindset that if I eventually marry a short girl I may end up giving birth to my type,” he said.