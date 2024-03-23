HIV/AIDS, TB: Global Fund Donates Over 72 Hilux Vehicles, Laboratory Equipment To Nigeria

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Global Fund, through the Family Health International (FHI 360), has handed over 72 Toyota Hilux vehicles and laboratory diagnostic equipment procured through a Global Fund Grant to the Federal Government in her fight against HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Friday during the handing over ceremony at the Federal Central Medical Stores, Oshodi, Lagos.

The Minister, who acknowledged the significant contributions of the global funds to the fight against HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, also disclosed that the Global Fund in the last 10 years, supported Nigeria with over $4.6bn to bolster the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

“Global fund is one of our biggest partners, helping us in the Area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“Over the past decade, they have donated about 4.6 billion in grants to support us, We have also put about $40m into the grant they have given us.

“We had a meeting today and I talked to them about helping us beyond the grant as we also need to strengthen our human resource for healthcare so that many years from now, we can have enough capacity to continue to move ahead in protecting our citizens,” he said.

The Global Fund is a worldwide partnership to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer, more equitable future for all.