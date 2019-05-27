IFTAR: Obi Of Onitsha Absent As Buhari Dines With Ooni, Sultan, Sanusi, Others At State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening played host to traditional rulers from across the country who joined him in breaking today’s Ramadan fast at the State House in Abuja.

Among the monarchs who had the iftar meal with President Buhari were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Others were the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and other prominent rulers from the South South and South East regions of the country.

Conspicuously absent, however, at the fast-breaking event was the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe. It is unclear at press time why the monarch did not join his counterparts at the Presidential Villa.

Meanwhile, government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as well as some presidential aides were among those at the event.