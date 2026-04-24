Nigeria’s Economic Crisis Needs Tough, Structural Reforms, Says Otti

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Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has rejected pessimism about Nigeria’s future, arguing that while the situation is not hopeless, but also cannot be solved by wishful thinking.

Gov. Otti disclosed this on Thursday while delivering a public lecture at the 5th Annual Lecture Series of The Niche held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, with the theme – “Governing the Economy: Choices, Trade-offs and National Priorities.”

The Governor warned that Nigeria’s economic challenges cannot be resolved through quick fixes, stressing that the country’s difficulties are structural and demand courageous and tough decisions rather than emotional policy responses.

He however urged Nigerian citizens to pay closer attention to leadership choices, insisting that political decisions remain the strongest determinant of economic outcomes.

“There is a direct correlation between political choices and the daily experiences of the population,” Otti said, adding that competent leadership and sound institutional framework and behaviour remain central to reversing economic decline.

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The Governor therefore advocated competent governance, active citizenship, and informed political participation as essential tools for achieving sustainable economic recovery, noting that citizens must move beyond voting to actively scrutinizing political actors and their economic philosophies.

Governor Otti emphasized that economic governance is inseparable from politics, warning that apathy amongst citizens worsens institutional decay and economic hardship. He noted that leadership selection is not merely electoral but constitutes a serious economic decision with long-term consequences.

Governor Otti pointed at Abia as a practical illustration of how political choices translate directly into economic and social outcomes. He recalled that in 2015, the State suffered severe governance disruptions that pushed it into economic decline, with basic services collapsing and public trust in institutions eroding.

Gov. Otti noted that experience has shown clearly that when leadership is captured through flawed political processes, the consequences extend beyond politics into everyday life, affecting workers, businesses, and families.

He stressed that Abia’s later recovery under a different leadership approach demonstrates that governance, when anchored on competence and service, can restore institutions, attract investors, and gradually rebuild public confidence.

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Ukoha Njuko Ukoha, the chief press secretary to Governor Otti reports that the Governor further urged Nigerians to understand that poor governance structures, especially those driven by political opportunism have consistently undermined development, stressing that institutional strength cannot exist without political discipline and integrity.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Acclaim Publishers and Editor-in-Chief of The Niche, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, in his opening remarks, described the lecture series as a civic platform designed to redirect national attention to governance and accountability.

He noted that the 2026 theme was deliberately chosen especially as Nigeria approaches another election cycle. Amaechi also described Governor Otti as a deliberate choice for the lecture, commending him as a leader who has demystified governance in less than three years and demonstrated that effective leadership is achievable through clarity of purpose and disciplined execution.

He further stressed that the lecture series exists to provoke national reflection on leadership responsibility, civic awareness, and the economic consequences of political choices.

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The event was Chaired by the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON, who while speaking, commended Governor Otti’s intellectual depth and leadership capacity, describing him as one of the very few public office holders, bridging economic knowledge with governance practice.

He emphasized that public office is a responsibility, not a profit-making venture, stating that, leaders are given the opportunity to write their names in gold and impact people’s lives, not to accumulate personal wealth. The revered Emir warned against the commercialization of politics, noting that governance must be anchored on service, discipline, and long-term national interest.

Also speaking, the Royal Father of the Day, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, expressed concern over Nigeria’s current governance structure while maintaining optimism about the country’s future.

He called for constitutional reforms to allow independent candidates, arguing that the dominance of political parties often fuels conflict and reduces governance to money-driven contests, noting that politics is increasingly becoming about money rather than governance, a trend he warned must be reversed.

The monarch acknowledged Governor Otti’s transition from the private sector to public service as a continuation of his proven leadership capacity, noting that such experience strengthens governance outcomes. He also highlighted persistent bureaucratic and institutional barriers affecting national development, urging for more sustained reforms and collective support for reform-minded leaders.

The event also featured a high-level panel session featuring Prof. Ano Anyanwu, Dr. Jumoke Ogunleye, and Comrade Joe Ajaero as discussants

The panel session moderated by Anthony Kila agreed that while reflecting on past mistakes is necessary, it must not become a distraction from current governance responsibilities. The panelists emphasized the need for measurable short-term deliverables within political tenures, insisting that leadership must be judged by tangible outcomes rather than promises.

The panel discussion reinforced Governor Otti’s position that governance should prioritize efficiency, strengthening institutional framework, and direct impact on citizens’ welfare.

In his goodwill message, General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), commended Governor Otti’s ongoing transformation of Abia State, urging the citizens to brace up to support the continuity of Otti’s government, stressing that good performance must be rewarded to sustain development gains.

The event attracted several prominent figures including Dr. Uma Eleazu, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd), Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Chief Ken Ahia, SAN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Mrs. Uju Ifejika, Admiral Iwuoha, Chief Okey Nwadinogbe, and the former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State, Mr Kazie Uko, among other political, academic, and industry leaders.