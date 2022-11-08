Ikpeazu Warns Labour Party Against Holding Rally Inside School Premises, Alerts SSS, Police

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has warned the Labour Party not to distrupt academic activities at Ngwa High School, Aba where the party planned to flag off its campaign.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Alex Otti , has scheduled his campaign to begin on 10th November 2022, with a rally billed to take place at Ngwa High School Aba.

The government gave the warning in a letter addressed to the state LP chairman and copied to the State Security Service and the Police command.

The letter was signed by the Commissioner for Post Basic Education, Barr. FC Mark, on Tuesday.

The government advised the LP to immediately consider changing the venue of the event or seek another date when school children will not be in school.

The letter reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the proposed rally of your political party at Ngwa High School, Osisioma Aba on the 10th of November 2023 by 8am and we wish to strongly advised you seek alternative venue to disruption of academic activities in the school.

“As you are aware all public and private schools in the state, including Ngwa High School in Aba are currently in session with teaching and learning ongoing. It will be wrong to set a bad precedence to chase our hard working children and their teachers in other to hold a political rally that will not only disrupt academic activities but also predisposed school properties to vandalization.

“We therefore wish to strongly advise that you immediately consider changing the venue of your planned event or seek another date when school children will not be in school”.



