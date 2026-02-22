INEC Announces APC’s Daniel Nuhu As Winner Of Kwali Chairmanship Election

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Daniel Nuhu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election.

INEC said the APC candidate scored 17,032 votes to emerge the winner.

According to the electoral commission, Nuhu secured victory across a majority of the wards to defeat Haruna Pai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , who polled 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

The results were declared by the INEC presiding officer at Kwali’s final collation centre on Sunday morning.

THE WHISTLER reports that elections were held in all ten wards of Kwali on Saturday.

The win in Kwali means APC has now won in three of the four area councils whose results have been announced. Apart from Kwali, APC also won in AMAC and Bwari area councils, while the PDP won in Gwagwalada.