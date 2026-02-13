INEC Announces Timetable For 2027 General Elections

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the timetable and schedule for the 2027 general election.

Accordingly, while the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on February 20, 2027, the Governorship and State Assembly elections will be held on March 6.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, slammed earlier reports which suggested that the electoral umpire had released the timetable for the election.

INEC had, on February 4, disclosed that despite the apparent delay in the passage of the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly, it had finalised the election timetable and schedule of activities.

While it noted it had made its submissions to the National Assembly, the electoral umpire conceded that some items in the schedule of activities could be impacted by the time the lawmakers pass the electoral act.

INEC under Professor Mahmood Yakubu had earlier fixed Nigeria’s general election dates for the next four decades, as part of measures to curb voter anxiety and ward off logistical nightmares for the commission and other stakeholders.

According to Amupitan, the recent release of the timetable for the general election was in line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.