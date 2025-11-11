INEC Presents Soludo With Certificate Of Return

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was re-elected as governor in the Nov. 8 Anambra governorship election.

The certificate of return was presented to Soludo by Mr Kenneth Ikeagu, the INEC Supervising National Electoral Commissioner for the governorship election, at the commission’s office in Awka on Tuesday.

Ikeagu said that the presentation of the certificate was in fulfilment of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“In compliance with this statutory provision, I have the honour and privilege, in my capacity as the Supervising National Electoral Commissioner for the Anambra governorship election, to present the certificates of return to the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect,” he said.

Ikeagu quoted the section as mandating INEC to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate duly returned by the returning officer.

Responding, Soludo promised not to disappoint the people of the state who had entrusted him with their mandate.

“This election is unique, as we were elected with 73 per cent of the total valid votes cast. History has been made in Anambra,” he said.

Soludo commended President Bola Tinubu, security agencies, and INEC for ensuring a level playing field in the conduct of the election.

“I thank President Tinubu for standing firm to ensure that the will of the people prevailed.

“I also thank INEC for restoring our confidence in the electoral process by conducting a free, fair, credible, and transparent election.

“I appreciate the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan. His first outing in Anambra was a success, as the technology worked perfectly. We celebrate him and his team.

“With this Anambra election, there is renewed hope for our country,” he stated.

The governor urged Nigerians to continue supporting INEC in its efforts to strengthen the electoral process.

He also called on his opponents to cooperate with him for the progress of the state.

“The election is over. It is time to come together and serve our people, because Anambra must continue to rise,” he said.

Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), who scored 422,664 votes, was declared the winner of the governorship election by Prof. Edoba Omoregie, the Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin.

NAN also reports that Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came a distant second with 99,445 votes.