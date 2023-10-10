Iran Responds As Netanyahu Says Israel’s Retaliation For Hamas Attack Will Be Remembered For Decades

The president of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that the Israel Defense Force military operation against Hamas group will be remembered for decades to come by them and Israel’s “enemies”.

Netanyahu reteriated that Israel was at war after Hamas perpetrated Southern Israel, saying the group “slaughtering families in their homes, massacring hundreds of young people at an outdoor festival, kidnapping scores of women, children and elderly, even Holocaust survivors.”

Netanyahu continued that though the war was forced upon Israel in the most brutal and savage way, Israel will finish the war.

“Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come.

“In fighting Hamas, Israel is not only fighting for its own people.

It is fighting for every country that stands against barbarism.

“Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on his X page on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government of Iran, a long-time critic of Israel, has called all “Muslim countries” to stand with Palestine against Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday described Israel government as the Zionist regime that has martyred 260 Palestinians, including 40 children and 11 women while detaining 5,000 Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a tweet by the Iran Foreign Ministry, the minister said “the people of #Gaza and the West Bank need the support of Muslim countries more than ever before.”

“Amirabdollahian added that at the same time, attacks and military aggression as well as the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque are continuously on the agenda of the Zionist regime, and the result of these actions by Tel Aviv was the response by the resistance,” the ministry tweeted.

The war between Israel Military and Hamas of Palestine is intense and is ongoing with death toll crossing 800.

Hamas claimed responsibility for infiltrating Southern Israel and killing Jews, saying it is response the “desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.”