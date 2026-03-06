Iran Withdraws From 2026 Winter Paralympics

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran will not compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano–Cortina after its lone athlete was unable to travel safely to Italy amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed on Friday.

The decision was announced just hours before the opening ceremony at the historic Arena di Verona, where flags from competing nations were due to parade in front of a global audience.

Iran had planned to send two time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei to compete in two Para cross‑country skiing events scheduled later in the Games. However, the athlete, who also represented Iran at the PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympics was unable to make the journey due to safety risks posed by regional instability.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said organisers had worked “tirelessly behind the scenes” to find safe travel options for the Iranian delegation. But with the ongoing conflict making passage too dangerous, the IPC said it had no choice but to confirm Iran’s withdrawal.

It is really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl that he is unable to travel safely to compete at his third Paralympic Winter Games,” Parsons said in an official statement, expressing sympathy for the athlete’s situation.

As a result of Iran’s non‑participation, its national flag was removed from the parade of nations at the opening ceremony.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics, the largest in history with over 600 athletes from 56 countries opened amid broader challenges, including diplomatic boycotts of the ceremony and debates over the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian competitors.

Competitions will run through March 15, 2026, with events across alpine skiing, biathlon, ice hockey and other disciplines.