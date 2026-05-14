ITF Advances Skills Agenda With Global Certification For Artisans

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The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has commenced the certification examination for beneficiaries of the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) programme in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) marking another major milestone in the Federal Government’s drive to equip Nigerian artisans with globally competitive skills and internationally recognised certifications.

The examination, which Alberk QA Technic of Turkey will supervise, is scheduled to be held next week.

A total of 296 artisans trained under the SUPA initiative in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will participate across more than 20 high-demand vocational and technical skills, including Fashion Design, Welding and Fabrication, Cyber Security, Automechanics, Tiling, Bricklaying, Painting and Decoration, Electrical and Electronics, Carpentry, and several other trades critical to Nigeria’s industrial and economic development.

Speaking ahead of the examination, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, described the exercise as a significant step towards repositioning Nigerian artisans for global competitiveness and economic empowerment.

“This certification exercise, conducted under the rigorous standards of Alberk QA Technic, will validate the skills acquired by the artisans and provide them with internationally recognised certification,” the Director-General stated.

Ogun noted that the engagement of Alberk QA Technic further strengthens the credibility, transparency, and international acceptability of the certification process.

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He recalled that some months ago, City & Guilds of London Institute, an internationally recognised certification body that had approved the ITF as an examination centre conducted a mock certification examination for SUPA trainees as part of preparations for global certification standards.

According to him, these deliberate efforts are aimed at ensuring Nigerian artisans acquire internationally accepted certifications that will improve their employability, mobility, productivity, and earning potential both locally and internationally.

“The era when artisanship was viewed as inferior is long gone. Today, technical and vocational skills are among the strongest drivers of industrial growth, innovation, entrepreneurship, and national development.

“Through SUPA, we are deliberately creating a new generation of highly skilled artisans that will contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation,” he added.

The ITF DG further disclosed that following the exercise in the FCT, Alberk QA Technic would proceed to other states across the federation for the certification of additional batches of SUPA artisans.

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Ogun reiterated the commitment of the Fund to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and ensuring that Nigerian youths and artisans are equipped with industry-relevant skills required to drive productivity, entrepreneurship, and national prosperity.