Abia First Lady Pledges Support For FOMWAN 2026 National Conference

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The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has pledged support for the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FONWAN ) ahead of its 2026 Annual National Conference scheduled to hold in Abia State.

Mrs. Otti gave the assurance on Thursday while receiving a delegation of the association led by the Chairman of the National Organising Committee, Hajiya Isimekhai, at her country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The delegation visited to formally intimate the First Lady on the association’s activities and seek collaboration for the conference slated for August 19 to 23, 2026, at the Federal Government Girls College, Umuahia.

The conference, themed “Faith, Resilience and Responsibility: Muslim Women Responding to Challenges,” is expected to attract over 600 participants from within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs. Otti commended FOMWAN for its longstanding contributions to women empowerment, girl-child education, healthcare, and humanitarian services across the country since its establishment in 1985.

She noted that the organisation’s programmes are in line with the vision of the administration of Governor Otti in promoting inclusiveness, peace, and sustainable development.

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“Abia State remains open to initiatives that promote unity, development, and social progress.

“We are delighted to welcome FOMWAN to the state,” she said.

Mrs. Otti assured the delegation of the support and cooperation of the state government towards ensuring a successful and hitch-free conference.

“We appreciate the role of women-focused organisations in shaping society and promoting positive values. The state government will continue to encourage such initiatives,” she added.

She also praised the Amirah of FOMWAN in Abia State, Hajiya Azeezat, for her efforts in securing the hosting rights for the state.

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Speaking also, Hajiya explained that the visit was to familiarise the First Lady with the vision and programmes of the organisation and to seek the support of the state government ahead of the conference.

She described FOMWAN as a faith-based, non-governmental organisation dedicated to education, moral development, humanitarian service, and community advancement.

“Our organisation remains committed to promoting education, supporting women, and contributing positively to national development,” she stated.

Hajiya also commended Governor Otti for the developmental projects and transformation currently taking place across.