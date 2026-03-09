JAMB Remits N1.5bn Registration Charges To CBT Centres

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted a total sum of N1,570,671,200 to CBT centres that participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.

JAMB announced this in its bulletin on Monday.

The board had earlier announced that it would collect the N700 registration charge due to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, together with the ePIN registration fee, and remit the amount directly to the centres on a weekly basis.

The board said the fund remittance is in line with its earlier arrangement to prevent the exploitation of candidates, eliminate the need for candidates to make multiple payments at different points during registration, and ensure a seamless process.

The board reiterated that under this system, candidates are not required to pay separate registration fees at the centres, stressing that once a candidate purchases the ePIN which already includes the N700 registration charge, they are free to visit any accredited CBT centre of their choice for registration without being restricted to any particular centre.

According to JAMB, the initiative has significantly curtailed abuses and the exploitation of candidates through the imposition of unauthorised charges, and has also entrenched a cashless registration process at the centres, many of which are privately owned.

The Board has also introduced the “No View, No Pay” policy to further strengthen compliance and curb registration infractions. It added that under this policy, payments to any CBT centre are withheld if the registration activities at such a centre cannot be monitored remotely by the Board.

“Payment is only effected after the centre rectifies the anomaly and its activities can be viewed from the Board’s headquarters in Abuja,” the board said.

It added that a few centres that initially experienced this challenge did not receive payment alongside their counterparts until the irregularities were corrected.

It noted that this monitoring mechanism forms part of the Board’s broader technological innovations aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to registration guidelines.

The Board said it is committed to sustaining its cashless policy and will continue to introduce additional measures to ensure that the registration process remains seamless, transparent, and equitable for all candidates.