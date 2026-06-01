JAMB To Assist Sierra Leone Establish National Admissions Platform

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it will assist the Sierra Leone government to establish a national admissions platform for all tertiary institutions in the country.

This was disclosed at a stakeholder engagement in Freetown, convened by Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE).

The meeting is part of reforms to replace the country’s decentralized admissions process.

Speaking at the event, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, said the proposed Centralized Admissions System has received cabinet approval and is backed by the Universities Act of 2021.

According to her, the new system will create a unified digital platform for universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The engagement followed a visit by a Sierra Leonean delegation, led by Deputy Minister Sarjoh Aziz-Kamara, to Nigeria’s JAMB Annual Policy Meeting.

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After the visit, the Nigerian Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa approved a technical mission by JAMB to Sierra Leone to share implementation strategies.

Wurie noted that Sierra Leone’s objective is not to replicate another country’s model but to adapt proven global best practices to its unique educational environment.

She thanked her counterpart, the Nigerian Minister of Education, for the tremendous support to Sierra Leone. She stated that the establishment of the Centralized Admissions System would restructure the admissions process in the country.

Addressing the stakeholders, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said Nigeria established its centralized system in 1978 to solve challenges similar to those facing Sierra Leone.

He assured stakeholders of JAMB’s continued technical support, but stressed that the goal is not to copy Nigeria’s model wholesale, but to help Sierra Leone build a system suited to its own realities.