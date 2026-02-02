Jarigbe Denies Fronting Family Members In Public Procurement

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, has dismissed allegations that he fronted family members in public procurements.

The lawmaker described the claims as politically motivated.

Responding to reports linking a project-executing company to a family member, Jarigbe said the focus should be on project delivery rather than ownership, adding that he is not a director in the said company.

The ranking senator questioned why attention was directed at an executed project while other projects captured in the 2023 budget for Obudu, Bekwarra, and Obanliku Federal Constituency remain largely unimplemented.

The senator argued that his siblings are Nigerians and have the inalienable right to bid and win projects.

He urged that the concern should be on whether those projects are fully executed.

Jarigbe criticised the reports for lacking balance and fair hearing, accusing the individual behind the allegations of “looking for who to blame for his own misdemeanours.”

“The individual behind this spurious allegation is definitely on a mission of self-destruction. I want to urge journalists to demonstrate values of their profession of which balance and hearing the other side, and not kowtow to politically motivated spurious allegations,” the senator said.

Jarigbe reiterated his commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the people of Cross River North, emphasizing that his focus remains on enhancing the welfare and standard of living of his constituents.

In 2025, the senator flagged off a rural water project benefitting 22 communities across the five local governments of the senatorial district.

Other projects facilitated by him include the supply of 130 motorcycles to Obudu Local Government Area; 41 all-in-one desktop computers with tables, chairs, printers, and UPS units; emergency rice supply to Cross River North Senatorial District; and construction of solar street lights in Nkum Ekajuk and other communities. All listed projects have been executed, according to available records.