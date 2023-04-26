JUST IN: Arsenal’s Premier League Title Hope Fade After 4-1 Loss To City

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal’s Premier League title chances received a major blow after a woeful outing against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Gunners lost a crucial clash at Etihad after failing to match their league rival.

Arsenal traveled to Etihad five points clear but lost 4-1 to narrow the gap to two.

City have two outstanding games and outshined Mikel Arteta’s men.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the score seven minutes into play while Stones doubled the tally in the 45th minute.

De Bruyne got his braze in the 54th minute which demoralised the Gunners.

Advertisement

After much push, Arsenal scored a consolation goal from a strike by Holding. But Haaland extended City’s lead to four.

Arsenal’s inexperience had resulted in three consecutive draws that have gifted City back control of their own destiny.

Arsenal have not appeared in the Champions League for the past six years and lifted the domestic league title last in the 2003-2004 season.

Although Arsenal are top of the league with 75 points, with 73 points City are now the favourites to win the league due to their two outstanding games.