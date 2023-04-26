VIDEO: Lagos Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Banana Island

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) have begun the demolition of illegal structures in Banana Island, in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a video posted on the social media handles of the state government Wednesday evening, a caterpillar is seen demolishing one of the structures.

Also posted on its social media handles were the pictures of some of the affected structures.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a seven -storey building under construction collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state on April 12.

Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday during an inspection tour ordered the demolition of some completed and uncompleted structures in the area.

The governor had expressed unhappiness over what he called “unapproved extension into the water” in Banana Island.

According to Sanwo-Olu, there are several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), adding that “these are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.”

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and the rest of these.

“From what I have been told, all of the four buildings at the back have never even applied for approvals.

“The legality is real and so that is why we are going round other properties in Banana Island,” he had said while speaking with journalists.

The governor who described the activities of developers in the area as reckless, had said the state government would make a strong point in Banana Island, adding that officials found culpable would be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr.Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, last Thursday, inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the collapse of the seven -storey building.

The seven-man technical committee has been given two weeks to independently ascertain what went wrong.