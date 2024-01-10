JUST IN: Supreme Court Affirms Fintiri As Adamawa Governor In SDP’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Umar Ardo, against the election victory of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

THE WHISTLER recalls that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 21, 2023 affirmed Fintiri as governor in the SDP appeal.

After Fintiri was announced winner of the guber poll, Ardo approached the tribunal seeking nullification of Fintiri’s election on the grounds that there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the poll.

But the chairman of the tribunal, Justice T. O. Uloho, dismissed the petition for being incompetent and not properly filed.

In its judgment, Justice Ugochukwu Ogaku of the Appeal Court agreed with the Tribunal that the appellants did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act, against INEC.

He said there was no basis to grant the appeal.

“This appeal is bereft of merit. The decision of the Tribunal dismissing the Petition is hereby affirmed,” the court held.

Dissatisfied, the SDP appealed to the Supreme Court seeking an order setting aside the lower court’s judgment.

But as the proceedings commenced, the five-man panel of the apex court chaired by Justice Inyang Okoro advised the lawyer for the SDP candidate, Sylvester Imanugbe, to withdraw his appeal because it had no merit.

The appellant eventually withdrew the appeal and the apex court dismissed it.

THE WHISTLER reports that the remaining appeal challenging Fintiri’s victory is that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).