Don’t Shield Your Children Who Are Shila Gang Members – Governor Fintiri Warns Parents

With the rising cases of Shila gangsters within the Yola in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has warned parents to desist from shielding their children who are members of the gang from being apprehended by the law enforcement officers.

The police have intensified efforts against the boys with at least not fewer than 30 arrests made between January and April, but despite that, the gang boys have reportedly been harassing, attacking and robbing citizens.

The most recent case was last week’s report that the police arrested a 19 year old man identified as Usman Muhammed over an armed robbery “spearheaded by the radical Shilla group.”

The suspect and one other (now at large), armed themselves with sharp cutlasses attacked and robbed a 22 year old lady known as Loya Samson.

However, reacting to these rising cases in a press conference held in Yola, on Tuesday, Fintiri who was represented by his deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, called on parents to restrain their wards from participating in criminal activities of the notorious Shila boys.

He noted that the state has noticed the uprising surrounding the criminal activities of ‘Shila boys’ within the Yola metropolis by attacking and robbing law-abiding citizens.

In her words Farauta warned: “We are warning parents across the state to control their children and stop them from involving themselves in actions that would even cost them their lives.

“The governor has invested in skill acquisition centres with the aim of empowering our youths in order to scale down on youth restiveness.”