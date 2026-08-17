Kebbi Woman Steals Newborn To Fool Husband

A 19-year-old woman, Khadija Ibrahim, allegedly stole a newborn baby in Kebbi State and presented the child to her husband as their own after pretending to be pregnant for about nine months.

Ibrahim, a resident of Rikoto in Zuru Local Government Area, allegedly took the baby shortly after the child’s biological mother, Fatima Muhammad, gave birth on July 23, 2025.

According to the Kebbi State Police Command, Ibrahim offered to help the new mother by fetching hot water but allegedly used the opportunity to flee with the newborn.

She allegedly took the baby home and presented the child to her husband as their own, despite not having given birth.

The alleged theft was uncovered after an investigation, leading to Ibrahim’s arrest on August 14, 2026. The baby was subsequently recovered and reunited with the biological mother.

The authorities said preliminary findings indicated that the suspect had been under social and emotional pressure over not having a child, particularly as some of her peers had already become mothers.

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Ibrahim remains in custody and is expected to face prosecution after investigations are concluded.

The incident highlights concerns over crimes involving newborns and the vulnerability of mothers and infants in the immediate period after childbirth.