UK PM Burnham Duped By Impersonator Of Top Trump Aide

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with someone impersonating Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, before becoming suspicious in a security lapse involving the new Downing Street administration.

Burnham is said to have engaged with messages sent by someone impersonating Wiles, one of United States President Donald Trump’s closest advisers.

One person who had been informed of the incident told Politico that a “few messages” were exchanged after Burnham entered Downing Street but insisted they were “of no significance.”

It is unclear what was discussed.

Downing Street declined to address the specifics of the incident. “We do not comment on national security matters,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said.

The incident comes as Burnham has been working to establish a working relationship with Trump, having already held a formal phone call with the US president shortly after taking office.

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Number 10 said Burnham set out his vision for the United Kingdom during that call and expressed hope of showing Trump “what Manchester had to offer during a visit in the future.”

The pair also discussed the upcoming World Cup, UK security matters and the situation in the Middle East including the need to secure the movement of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In his first major interview as Prime Minister, Burnham said last month that he would be prepared to call out Trump where necessary to defend Britain’s national interest.

“I can’t at any point say that I won’t take a different opinion from him,” he told the BBC. “Of course I would call him out if it was the right thing to do.”

The incident raises fresh questions about the vetting procedures in place around the Prime Minister’s communications, particularly given the sensitivity of UK-US relations at a time when both countries are navigating the ongoing conflict with Iran and broader global security challenges.