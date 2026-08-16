Man Allegedly Sets Wife Ablaze In Kogi

The police command in Kogi State has arrested a 33-year-old man, Jacob Irewa, for allegedly attempting to set his wife ablaze during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 14, at Oworo Estate, Felele, Lokoja, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu.

Saliu, in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja, said the victim, Mrs Berida Irawo, sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at Honey Gold Hospital, Felele.

She said operatives of the B Division Surveillance Team, Felele, responded to a distress report and arrested the suspect at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the altercation began after Mrs Irawo burnt some of her husband’s clothes without his consent.

“The disagreement escalated when the suspect allegedly threatened his wife, siphoned petrol from his motorcycle and proceeded to set her on fire.

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“In his statement to the police, the suspect admitted to setting his wife ablaze,” Saliu said.

The police spokesperson said comprehensive investigations had begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and gather further evidence.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Kankarofi, condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

He reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for violence, particularly domestic violence, and urged residents to resolve disputes through lawful channels.

“The command will not condone any action capable of endangering lives.

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“We encourage citizens to seek peaceful and legal means of settling disagreements,” Kankarofi stated.

The police said Irewa would be charged with attempted culpable homicide after the conclusion of investigations.

The command reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property and bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.

It also urged community members to report cases of domestic abuse promptly to prevent their escalation.