Kubwa Kidnapped Victims, Others Rescued After Fierce Gun Battle With Bandits

The operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilantes, have rescued 20 kidnapped victims during a coordinated security operation.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh.

The operation, which took place between March 6 and 7, 2026, followed credible intelligence indicating that suspected kidnappers fleeing security operations in Gauraka Forest in Niger State had moved into the Gidan Dogo and Kweri forests in Kaduna State with abducted victims.

Acting on the intelligence, the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led a joint tactical team into the forest to track the suspects.

According to the police, the team encountered the kidnappers at their hideout, where the suspects opened fire on the operatives, leading to a gun battle that lasted over one hour and thirty minutes.

“The operatives eventually overpowered the criminals through superior tactics and firepower. Several suspects were neutralised during the exchange, while two others identified as Nura Sani and Abdul Bello were arrested. Other members of the gang reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest and hills,” it said.

During the operation, the security team successfully rescued 20 victims 10 males and 10 females who were earlier abducted from Byazhin District in the FCT as well as Gauraka and Tafa areas of Niger State.

“Security operatives also recovered one AK-47 rifle with breech number 90-17147, a magazine containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and a locally made firearm from the suspects.”

The rescued victims were immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the operatives involved in the mission. He urged residents of the FCT to remain calm, vigilant and security conscious.