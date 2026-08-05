ADC Labels Osun Govt Account Freeze ‘Political Terrorism’

…Accuses Tinubu Of Rigging Plot

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the freezing of statutory allocations to local governments in Osun State, describing the action as “political terrorism” allegedly aimed at weakening the state government ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The party accused the Federal Government of weaponising public institutions to intimidate political opponents and undermine democracy, warning that President Bola Tinubu’s alleged “win-at-all-cost” approach poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC claimed that the withholding of local government funds was part of a broader campaign to destabilise Osun State through the use of federal institutions.

According to the party, the alleged campaign also includes the continued occupation of local government councils by APC loyalists, arrests of opposition figures, and the activities of armed political thugs allegedly operating with the backing or protection of security agencies.

“The freezing of the statutory allocations due to the local governments of Osun State is not an administrative decision or a legal dispute. It is political terrorism by the Bola Tinubu-led APC government, carried out with the instruments of the Nigerian state to undermine the state government ahead of the coming governorship election,” the party said.

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The ADC argued that the decision would have severe consequences for residents by disrupting the payment of workers’ salaries, primary healthcare services, education and rural infrastructure.

It alleged that the Federal Government was willing to “starve the people of Osun State” in pursuit of political advantage, insisting that democratic governments should never sacrifice citizens’ welfare for partisan interests.

The party further accused the Federal Government of allowing what it described as unconstitutional occupation of local government councils by unelected APC loyalists while allegedly ignoring violations of the rule of law.

It also expressed concern over reported arrests of opposition politicians, including members of the Accord Party, alleging that intimidation had become an instrument of governance.

The ADC further claimed that violence had become normalised in the state, alleging that armed political thugs linked to the APC had terrorised communities while security agencies failed to act.

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It also raised concerns over allegations that some police personnel had provided protection to armed groups involved in acts of political intimidation, warning that such claims, if true, would blur the line between state institutions and partisan interests.

The party maintained that the developments amounted to a deliberate attempt to undermine constitutional order and democratic governance.

“No ruling party should ever confuse electoral competition with military conquest. Political opponents are not enemy combatants. Opposition-controlled states are not occupied territories. Public institutions do not belong to whichever party temporarily controls the federal government,” the statement added.

The ADC called for the immediate restoration of statutory allocations to Osun’s local governments, an end to what it described as federal intimidation of the state, and the restoration of constitutional order.

It insisted that the people of Osun should be allowed to freely choose their leaders without interference, saying, “What the people of Osun deserve is the democratic right to freely choose who governs them. But right now, they have been placed under a siege. This rascality has to stop.”