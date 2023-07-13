LAGOS: Conductor Removes Passenger’s Teeth Over N100 Change

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An 18-year-old bus conductor on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly beating up one of the bus passengers and removing two of his teeth.

The defendant, Azeez Balogun, whose address was not stated, is charged with assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on June 24, at Ile – Epo Bus Stop, Abule Egba Road, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Mr Shina Olarewaju, boarded a Lagos commercial bus from Ile Epo to Abule Egba and an argument ensued over N100.00 (One hundred naira) change.

The prosecutor said that the defendant dragged the complainant down, beat him up and removed two of his teeth.

Akeem said that the defendant also tore the complainant’s clothes.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 8, for mention.