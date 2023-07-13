Davido Donates N237m To Orphanages, Foundation For Prevention Of Drug Abuse

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian top singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has donated the sum of N237m to 424 orphanages.

Recall that during his last birthday, Davido donated cash gifts received from his friends, fans, and well-wishers after the singer challenged them on social media to contribute N1m each to enable him clear his Rolls Royce, at the Lagos ports.

After the challenge went viral, the Afro-pop star said he did not expect the massive response he received from Nigerians, and said all the money would be donated to orphanages across Nigeria.

He said, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and the public for the generous expression of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested, a few days ago, that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.

“The response exceeded my expectations, as I received more than N200m in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated a hard-earned fund, and I am very thankful for your generosity.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling N200m, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria, as well as Paroche foundations. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50m, making it a total of N250m,” he said.

A five-man disbursement committee with three professors and one pastor was therefore set up by the singer to see to the sharing.

Davido said his goal was to make the donation a yearly tradition in celebration of his birthday and to give back to those in need.

In fulfilment of the 2022 Annual Davido Birthday Gifts to Orphanages, Davido Charity Foundation for Orphanages has now donated the sum of N237 million to 424 Orphanages and Paroche Reach Out Foundation for the Prevention of Drug Abuse nationwide.

Davido, who is currently on his ‘Timeless Tour’, is due to stage a live performance at Boston, Massachusetts, United States today, Thursday, July 13, 2023.