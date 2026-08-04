Woman Rescued After Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon From Carter Bridge

Panic broke out around the Idumota-Carter Bridge in Lagos on Tuesday after a woman was rescued from the Lagos Lagoon.

The woman reportedly entered the water on Tuesday afternoon before local boat operators quickly responded and pulled her to safety.

A video shared on X by user CHUKS (@ChuksEricE) showed the woman sitting in a boat moments after she was rescued.

People gathered on the bridge could be heard expressing concern and appealing to the boat operator in the video.

The incident adds to a growing list of cases involving people entering the Lagos Lagoon in apparent attempts to end their lives.

In April 2023, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the death of a man, identified as Buka Abana, after he entered the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. His body was recovered two days later.

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There have also been several successful rescue efforts.

In July 2020, police operatives rescued a 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, who reportedly attempted to enter the lagoon from a bridge. At the time, the incident was described as the eighth such attempt prevented within two months.

In September 2021, police stopped a 54-year-old Oworonsoki resident, Akinlolu Ajayi, from entering the lagoon at the Third Mainland Bridge.

Similarly, in April 2022, a 67-year-old Ogun State resident, Oluwatoye Bamigboye, was rescued after a similar incident on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In May 2023, police reportedly prevented a 25-year-old street hawker, Rabiu Nafiu, from entering the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

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Also in November 2023, soldiers attached to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army rescued Francesca Spark after she entered the lagoon at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess in Marina.

More recently, in June 2024, passersby and officers of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command intervened to prevent an American citizen from entering the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.