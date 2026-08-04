Police Launch Internal Probe Of AIG Jimoh Over VDM Claims

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, Moshood Jimoh, who previously served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, is being questioned over allegations raised by social media personality Martins Vincent Otse.

The Force said the criminal matter referenced in public commentary is already before a court, while AIG Moshood Jimoh is undergoing a separate administrative review over the allegations raised against him.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu.

According to the police, the criminal matter was investigated before being taken to court following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It added that while the judicial process is ongoing, the Force Criminal Investigation Department has commenced an internal administrative process by inviting the senior police officer for questioning and requesting Otse to substantiate the allegations he made publicly.

“The criminal matter referenced in public commentary was investigated and is now before a court of competent jurisdiction, following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

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“As the matter is sub-judice, its adjudication rests solely with the judiciary. The Force will not try this case in the media, nor will it allow its outcome to be shaped by public campaigns or commentary seeking to prejudge the officers or parties involved.”

The statement further said, “Separately, and in line with its internal accountability mechanisms, the Force confirms that the Assistant Inspector-General, Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has invited AIG in charge of Zone 2, AIG Moshood Jimoh for questioning in connection with the allegations raised.

“The Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, on 30th July 2026, formally issued a letter of invitation to Mr. Otse (VeryDarkMan), inviting him to appear at its Abuja office to substantiate the claims he has made in the public domain.”

The police said the actions reflect its internal accountability process for investigating allegations of misconduct, adding that established channels, including the Force CID, the Force Complaint Response Unit and, where necessary, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, remain available for handling complaints against officers.

The Force also reiterated that while Nigerians have the constitutional right to freedom of expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, allegations against police officers must be investigated through due process.

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It added that any officer found culpable would face sanctions in accordance with the law, while false allegations intended to damage the reputation of officers or the institution could attract appropriate legal action.