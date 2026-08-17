Lagos Resident Seeks Govt Intervention Over Criminal Activities In Igando

A Lagos resident has called for urgent government intervention over alleged criminal activities involving some motorcycle riders in the Igando area of the state.

The resident, identified on X as Blak power (@Blackpower_SCM), made the appeal while tagging the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

The resident alleged that some bike riders, particularly in the Lanre area of Igando, had been involved in the robbery of residents, with phones and other valuables reportedly stolen.

The X user also alleged that some of the suspected criminals carry guns and attack civilians, urging the authorities to take urgent action to protect residents and restore peace in the community.

“@tokunbo_wahab We urgently appeal for action against criminal activities involving bike riders in Igando, especially Lanre. Residents are being robbed of phones and valuables, while some criminals allegedly carry guns and attack civilians. Please, we need to protect lives,” the resident wrote.

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Responding to the complaint, Wahab thanked the resident for the feedback and assured him that the matter would be escalated to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

The commissioner, however, advised the Residents’ Association to formally report the incidents to the nearest police station to facilitate prompt investigation and appropriate action.

“While this matter will be escalated to the appropriate authority for necessary action, it is equally important that the Residents’ Association formally reports the incident to the nearest police station to facilitate prompt investigation and appropriate action,” Wahab said.

However, the resident said the incidents had already been reported to the police on several occasions without any active response.

“Thank you for your response and assurance that this will be escalated. I’ve reported these incidents to the police repeatedly, but no active response has followed. We need urgent action and total restoration of peace and security,,” the resident said.

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The allegations come nearly six weeks after 150 suspects were apprehended during operation carried out by police on July 5 at Boolar, Okofilling Bus Stop, Igando, and other identified black spots within the Area M, Idimu axis.