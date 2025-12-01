LASU Matriculates 14,893, Warns Against Cultism

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday matriculated 14,893 students, with a vow to decisively deal with anyone found to be in cultism or any other vice.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, made this known while addressing the students during their matriculation ceremony at the university’s main campus, Ojo.

She said that the new students must be respectful, law-abiding, and serious with their studies.

“It is with great pleasure and appreciation to Almighty God that I welcome everyone to the 2025-2026 matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students of our world-class university.

“As young men and women desirous of a brighter future, it is expected that you abide by the university’s rules and regulations and remain committed to your studies.

“Be regular in attending lectures, carry out all your assignments, shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing, and carefully select your friends.

“Bad friends destroy good habits, and our university has zero tolerance for cultism.

She charged them to avoid examination malpractice, corruption, hooliganism and other vices.

“Those found culpable will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary mechanisms,” she said.

She congratulated the new students, describing them as lucky.

“I heartily rejoice and congratulate all of you who are fortunate to be offered admission into this reputable university.

“I also congratulate your parents, guardians, family members and well-wishers for their effort towards ensuring that you fulfil your dreams of having a qualitative education.

“A total of 14,893 were admitted out of over 70,000 applicants who subscribed to the university.

“You must count yourselves very lucky to be among the very few admitted. It is on this note that I will advise you to face your studies,” she said.

According to the vice-chancellor, LASU is a student-centred institution that fosters the development of generational leaders.

“As a hub of learning, it embodies the spirit of freedom, providing an environment that nurtures growth and excellence.

“Please be assured that your security in and around the university is paramount to the management; hence, we have put in place adequate security measures.

“I plead with you to report any suspicious activities to the university authority for immediate response,” she pleaded.

According to her, LASU focuses on the character development of its students.

“This is based on the hope that when you graduate, you will contribute meaningfully to developmental discourses around the globe.

“Our objective at LASU is to produce graduates who will be catalysts to the process of transformation.

“I must also stress that the university under my administration has zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.

“This informed our decision to establish the Directorate of Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based violence.

“Do not keep silent when you are harassed or assaulted in any manner. If you see something, say something,” she said.