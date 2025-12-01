Abuja Faces Two-Day Blackout As AEDC, TCN Begin Maintenance Work

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified customers across several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of a planned power interruption due to a maintenance exercise by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a public notice issued on Monday, AEDC said TCN will carry out maintenance work at the Katampe Transmission Substation on December 1 and 2, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. daily.

The company listed affected areas to include Bwari, Living Faith Church, Dutse Makaranta, Dutse Bokma, Military Pension Board, Jigo Community, Peyi Community, Ushafa, War College Quarters, Sabongari, Law School, GSS Dutse, Customary Court, parts of Jahi, Kado Fish Market, parts of Lifecamp, Karmo, and parts of Idu.

Others are Total Marbles, Airy Gas, D & T, Sabon Wuse, Dikko, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mabuchi Village, VIO, Back of AT4, Kubwa Extension, Chikakore Community, Dantata Estate, Lita Farms, Royal Champion Church, Jiwa, Saburi 1 & 2, Kaduna Road Zuba, Dakwa, Federal Housing Estate Zuba, Tungan Maje Dutse Alhaji, Sokale and surrounding communities.

AEDC explained that the planned outage is necessary to improve service quality and enhance supply reliability across the affected communities.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this necessary activity,” the company stated.