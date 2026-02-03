‘Living History’ Textbook Not Approved For Nigerian Schools, Says FG

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Education has stated that “Living History” is not an approved textbook and has not been recommended for use in any Nigerian school.

The ministry issued the clarification in response to reports surrounding the History textbook, including the alleged exclusion of Igbo content.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry said the book was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for the review, evaluation, and approval of instructional materials under the national curriculum.

The ministry confirmed that “Living History” does not appear on the officially approved list of textbooks for History and does not form part of the approved instructional materials for nationwide use.

This was established following consultations with NERDC leadership and a review of the officially endorsed list of textbooks aligned with the new curriculum.

The ministry urged parents, teachers, school proprietors, administrators, and the general public to disregard speculation and misinformation surrounding the book and to refrain from its use in schools.

It emphasised that the use of unapproved instructional materials undermines curriculum standards and may adversely affect teaching quality and learning outcomes. All approved textbooks strictly comply with the national curriculum and reflect Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, shared history, and core national values while promoting inclusivity, balance, and unity.

The ministry encouraged the public to support responsible discourse, reject divisive misinformation, and verify the approval status of educational materials through official channels before adoption or use.