NECO 2025: 72% Obtain Five Credits In English, Mathematics, Others

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the external 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) about 52 days after the conclusion of the last written paper.

The exam body said 72 per cent obtained credit passes in English and mathematics.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani, who announced the release in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, disclosed that candidates were examined in 16 subjects during the exercise.

Dantani said a total of 96,979 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 51,823 males (53.43 per cent) and 45,156 females (46.56 per cent).

He further stated that 95,160 candidates eventually sat for the examination, including 50,785 males (53.36 per cent) and 44,375 females (46.63 per cent).

Dantani, while providing a breakdown of performance, said 93,425 candidates sat for English Language, out of which 73,167 candidates, representing 78.32 per cent, obtained credit passes and above. Similarly, out of 93,330 candidates who sat for Mathematics, 85,256 candidates, representing 91.35 per cent, scored credit passes and above.

He added that a total of 68,166 candidates, representing 71.63 per cent, obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 82,082 candidates, representing 86.26 per cent, secured five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Speaking on examination malpractice, the Registrar disclosed that 9,016 candidates were booked for various offences, compared to 6,160 cases recorded in 2024, indicating an increase of 31.7 per cent.

He also announced the blacklisting of five supervisors, two from the Federal Capital Territory and one each from Kano, Adamawa, and Ondo states, for aiding examination malpractice.

Dantani added that four examination centres, two in Niger State and one each in Yobe and Kano states, have been recommended for derecognition over involvement in mass malpractice.

He described the result release as another milestone in NECO’s mandate to provide credible assessments and reliable certification for Nigerian students. He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support for the education sector.

The 2025 SSCE External examination was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 2025, while marking took place from January 5 to January 21, 2026.

The examination provides candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions, both within and outside Nigeria, an opportunity to improve their academic qualifications.

The Registrar said that about N2bn was being owed by the 36 states for NECO examination registration, and urged candidates to access their results via NECO’s official website using their examination registration numbers.