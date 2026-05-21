LP Screens 24 Aspirants For Abia Assembly Seats

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The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party has successfully screened the 24 House of aspirants seeking to contest for seats into the Abia State House of Assembly ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

The screening exercise was conducted by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in line with the official timetable of the Labour Party, which designated May 20, 2026, for the screening of House of Assembly aspirants across the State.

The party stated that the exercise was carried out in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the constitution of the Labour Party and the approved guidelines governing the party’s pre-election activities.

The 24 aspirants who participated in the screening process, presented all necessary credentials and required documents before the screening committee as part of efforts to ensure transparency, credibility and fairness in the selection process.

Iroegbu Emenike, The publicity secretary of the Party reported that the exercise witnessed the presence of key party stakeholders and elected officials, including the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie alongside other members and leadership of the House.

The Labour Party described the screening as peaceful, orderly and thorough, noting that the process reflects the party’s commitment to internal democracy, due process and the emergence of credible candidates capable of representing the interests of the people.

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The party further reiterated its determination to strictly follow the approved timetable and guidelines of the Labour Party throughout all stages of the electoral process, assuring members and supporters that every activity leading to the primaries and general elections would be conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

According to the party leadership, adherence to the timetable remains critical to sustaining orderliness, discipline and confidence among party members and aspirants across the State.

The Labour Party also assured stakeholders that the official outcome of the screening exercise would be released in due course after the completion of all internal processes and necessary reviews.