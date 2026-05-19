EXCLUSIVE: Tension In NNPCL As Ojulari Introduces Early Exit Scheme To Retrench Pre-2030 Retirees

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Exit Scheme Voluntary, Not Targeted At Any Staff—NNPC Spokesman

There is palpable tension among the workforce of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited following the commencement of a structured staff exit programme approved by the company’s management as part of its ongoing transformation into a commercially driven energy firm, THE WHISTLER can report.

The initiative, according to THE WHISTLER findings includes an Accelerated Exit Scheme (AES) and a Voluntary Exit Scheme (VES), being positioned by management as a strategic step to realign the organisation’s workforce with its long-term goals.

However, many employees view the move as a precursor to large-scale downsizing, triggering uncertainty and apprehension across departments.

In an internal communication to staff members, a copy obtained by THE WHISTLER, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Bashir Ojulari, said the programme was designed to ensure that the company’s talent structure remains aligned with its ambition of becoming a globally competitive energy company.

Advertisement

“Over the past year, we began an important recalibration of our organisation as part of our broader transformation,” Ojulari said.

“As we build momentum on this journey, it is essential that our workforce continues to evolve in line with the future we are building.”

He explained in the memo that the AES would target employees due to retire by 2026, while the VES would be open to staff scheduled for statutory retirement in 2027, as well as employees on grade level SS1 expected to retire between 2028 and 2030.

“These programmes form part of our deliberate efforts to responsibly manage workforce transitions while creating the right conditions for organisational renewal and long-term sustainability,” he added.

Ojulari, however, sought to reassure employees that the decisions were made with careful consideration and respect for staff contributions over the years.

Advertisement

“Let me emphasise that decisions of this nature are taken with deep respect for the many contributions our colleagues have made to the growth and success of NNPC Limited,” he said. “This transition is aimed at building an organisation that is agile, performance-driven, and accountable.”

He added that eligible employees would be contacted directly by the Human Capital Management team and provided with detailed guidance on the process, urging affected staff to consider the opportunity carefully.

“As we plan ahead and continue to strengthen our enterprise for the future, I encourage all of us to approach this transition with professionalism, understanding, and a shared commitment to the long-term success of NNPC Limited,” Ojulari stated.

Nevertheless, the announcement has continued to fuel speculation about the scale of the planned workforce reduction, with employees bracing for what many fear could be a far-reaching restructuring exercise.

Despite the assurances, some employees who spoke on condition of anonymity described a tense atmosphere within the organisation.

An employee noted that while the company framed the initiative as an opportunity, the broader implications suggest a significant workforce reduction.

Advertisement

“There is a silent pressure. When management starts talking about ‘renewal’ and ‘alignment,’ you know jobs are on the line,” the staff member said.

But the NNPC Limited has dismissed concerns that its newly introduced staff exit programme is a covert attempt to force workers out of the organisation, insisting that the initiative is entirely voluntary and not targeted at any category of employees.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in response to growing unease among staff, the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, clarified that the scheme is open to all eligible employees and is designed to provide flexibility rather than compel exits.

“It’s an opportunity for anybody,” Odeh said. “It’s not about targeting any individual or group. Whether you are retiring this year or next year, it gives you the option of an early exit if you choose.

“It’s a voluntary scheme, not mandatory,” he said. “Nobody is being forced to take it. Those who do not want to take the option can continue their careers as planned.”

Odey further told THE WHISTLER that the concept is not new within the organisation or the broader corporate environment, noting that similar programmes have been implemented in the past to allow employees make personal career decisions while enabling organisational renewal.

“What organisations do is give people the opportunity to decide if they want to leave earlier than scheduled, often with certain benefits attached,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation for the individual and for the organisation.”

According to him, the scheme also creates room for workforce rejuvenation by allowing the company to bring in younger talent and fresh skills needed to compete in a rapidly evolving energy sector.

“It helps the organisation to look ahead and also gives individuals the chance to pursue something different if they so wish,” Odeh added.

Odeh maintained that the company’s approach is guided by fairness and respect for its employees.

“It is not about forcing people out,” he reiterated. “It is about giving them a choice.”