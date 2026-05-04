Makinde-Backed PDP Appoints Turaki As Interim National Chairman

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The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has ratified the appointment of a 13-member Caretaker Committee headed by Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as chairman.

The decision was taken at the Makinde-backed 103rd NEC meeting held on Monday in Abuja, following a motion moved by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and seconded by the party’s ex officio member, Clement Fagboyede.

Other members of the committee include Taofeek Arapaja, who was appointed National Secretary, as well as Daniel Ambrose, Hamza Abuya, Ihediwa, Isah Abubakar, Theophilus Dakashan, Ini Ememobong, Aribisala Adewale Idowu, Baru Shaffi, and Okechukwu Obiechina.

Details soon…