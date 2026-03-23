Malami Alleges Illegality As EFCC Seizes Properties

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The office of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of unlawfully invading and taking over his residences and business premises despite a pending court case.

In a statement issued and signed Monday by Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on media to Abubakar Malami SAN, the office described the action as a “flagrant disregard for the rule of law,” alleging that EFCC operatives, accompanied by heavily armed personnel, stormed and marked properties linked to Malami without presenting any valid court order. Two persons were reportedly taken into custody during the operation.

He noted that the incident occurred shortly after a solidarity visit by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, raising concerns over the timing and possible political undertones.

According to the office, the matter is still before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, with no final ruling or order authorising the EFCC’s actions.

It further argued that the interim forfeiture order earlier obtained by the EFCC on January 6, 2026, was time-bound for 14 days and had since elapsed, making any reliance on it legally untenable.

The office also alleged that EFCC officials failed to produce any subsisting court order when demanded, insisting that the forceful occupation and marking of the properties amounted to a violation of due process.

Advertisement

Condemning the development, Malami’s office described the action as an abuse of power and an attempt to intimidate and embarrass him, allegedly due to his political affiliations.

It, however, reiterated Malami’s commitment to cooperating with lawful judicial processes while defending his rights through appropriate legal channels, and called on Nigerians and the international community to take note of the implications for the rule of law and democratic governance.